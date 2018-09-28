LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - With West Little Rock growing fast, part of the largely suburban area is trying to find an identity as it looks more and more like a part of the inner city. But it's hard to get a neighborhood feel in a place spread out over long boulevards like Rodney Parham Rd.

So the Rodney Parham Merchants Association is trying to rebrand itself as "West Village” while working to tie together a long line of stores and plazas into shops and destinations.

“We're trying to create and revitalize and restore a very important corridor, the Rodney Parham corridor,” said Jim Alley, owner Guillermo’s Coffee, Tea & Roastery, as well as a board member of the 5-month-old merchant’s associate.

Step one for turning a street into a village: Turn a closed K-Mart into a new kind of business. The association pointed to the announcement by developers that the vacant department store will soon house Premier Gastroenterology Associates of Arkansas.

“The community is trying to band together and that's what the West Village is all about,” said Jake Keet, COO of Petit & Keet Bar & Grill. “I think that this area right now is starting to see just like the beginning seeds of growth.”

The $35-million facility fills in a hole on the stretch just west of Interstate 430. The merchant’s association hopes it turns an area of strip mall sprawl into a close-knit community. In addition to the K-Mart conversion, northwest Arkansas-based Grubb’s Bar & Grill is preparing to move into a shuttered Chili’s.

“We believe this is also a great proactive way to fight crime in the city of Little Rock,” Alley said. “We know that is one of the top initiatives of many of the candidates [for Mayor] that are out there.”

“I think that the biggest challenge is just going to be changing people's mindsets,” said Keet. “It's not going to be changing the area until you get everybody to all think the exact same way.”

“We're open arms. We got a new face. We got a new brand. We got a new identification. Come on out and be a part of the growth that has taken place,” said Alley.

The merchants group plans to have a private get-together next month and a launch party open to the public early next year.

