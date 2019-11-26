LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One holiday light expert is asking people to make sure they know exactly what they are doing before hanging up lights on their home this year.

When you're getting up on a roof, getting hurt is highly likely if you don't know what you're doing.

"You need to have a game plan," John Wilson said. "Even professionals have accidents."

Just ask John Wilson. Eight years ago he fell straight back forty-feet on a ladder.

"Broke seventeen bones. I was fortunate, three weeks in the hospital and I'm good now," he said.

Through his company Lights by Sparky, Wilson lights nearly 500 homes in central Arkansas every year.

"If you get too comfortable, that's when mistakes happen," Wilson said.

He says it's extremely important you follow proper safety, especially when getting on a ladder.

"Be sure it's at the proper angle so that it's not angled out too far, because if it's angled out too far then your ladder will slip out from underneath," Wilson said.

To check the proper angle of your ladder, step on the very first step and then you should be able to reach out to the step directly in front of you without bending over.

"If you have to lean into the ladder, it's angled too much," Wilson said.

Wilson also recommends buying proper equipment like good shoes and something to hold onto. He recommends a Goat Steep Assist. He said this will help keep you from slipping when walking on the roof.

"You literally are like walking up steps," Wilson said.

You should also make sure you don't overload your power because one too many lights could cause a fire.

"Make sure you know what is on your circuit because if you overload your outlet and your breaker doesn’t trip, you can cause a house fire. So don’t rely on just your breaker, know what you’re doing as far as your power goes," Wilson said.

But Wilson said if you don't feel comfortable lighting your home, don't do it.

"Always keep in mind what can happen if you fall, it can be devastating," he said.

If you still want to hang up lights, you can contact a professional like Wilson. Go to his website here.