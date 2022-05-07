Inaugural LITFest coming to Little Rock this October

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced that the city will be hosting its newest festival, LITFest, from October 7-9.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced on Tuesday that the city will be hosting its newest festival, LITFest, starting on Oct. 7.

LITFest will be a three-day event, spanning from Oct. 7-9, and will highlight the City of Little Rock through cultural programming and live music. The festival will also host panelists that will speak on a number of topics, ranging from technology to economic growth.

The festival will bring businesses, technology, music and the arts all together into one event to celebrate Little Rock. It will also be promoting the city's diversity and progress.

“Not only will this be a time for Little Rock residents to gather, this is also a citywide homecoming,” Mayor Scott said. “Keeping with that theme, there will be a special emphasis on spotlighting current and former Little Rock residents who are recognized as leaders in their fields to participate as performers and panelists.”