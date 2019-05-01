Post cards began arriving to homes in Little Rock offering warranty protection for water service lines. They have the city of Little Rock logo but contain an offer from a company called Service Line Warranties of America.

City officials are stressing the cards are not a part of a scam or a come-on. North Little Rock has been informing homeowners for almost a decade.

“I think it's a valuable service,” said Danny Bradley, the chief of staff for North Little Rock mayor Joe Smith. “When people think about the service lines to their home whether it's the wastewater or the freshwater, over time if those lines deteriorate it's very expensive to replace those.”

Officials in Little Rock echo their counterparts across the river in endorsing the product while trying to make sure they are not explicitly selling the policies.

“They have endorsed the company as being a credible company,” said Bradley. “We don't recommend one way or the other, but we make the information available for people to make their own decision to buy that particular product.”

The service is part of a deal offered by the National League of Cities. Former Little Rock mayor Mark Stodola, who led that organization, helped facilitate the city getting involved.

“It is somewhat unusual I think for a government entity to basically recommend a private company,” said Janet Robb, the president of the Arkansas Better Business Bureau.

The BBB reports almost 90 complaints for SLWA, but Robb says that’s not a lot relative to the size of the firm, and they are mostly over billing disputes. The cities stress it is completely optional and no one is suggesting you buy these policies.

And if you do, like any kind of contract, read all the terms and fine print.

“We need to remember that as consumers it is ultimately our responsibility to do our research,” Robb said. “Do our homework, and make sure we understand what we're getting for what we agree to.”

A spokesperson for the company could not be reached for comment on the arrangement.

Bradley said he has heard no complaints from anyone in North Little Rock in the decade since the city council went ahead with the endorsement.