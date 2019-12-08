Officials with the City of Little Rock confirmed that a permit to renovate the Trader Joe's space was approved and paid for.

The grocery store will move into the old Toys 'R' Us location on Financial Centre Parkway in west Little Rock.

Before work can begin, the contractor still has to provide a few more documents. Trader Joe's will look to renovate the interior and exterior of the building.

Trader Joe’s is known for having gourmet food and large selections of frozen and foreign foods and wine at reasonable prices.

Currently, there is no timetable for the renovation process or when the Trader Joe's will open.

We will continue to follow any update on the store because we are hungry for some Trader Joe's.

