A Washington Post opinion journalist said that more people are coming forward in regards to the alleged "violent, illegal LRPD raids" after he published an article about Roderick Talley's experience with a "no-knock" police search.

The journalist, Radley Balko, tweeted Thursday afternoon that more victims were coming forward, including a woman and her 83-year-old grandmother. He said the two were raided earlier this year in February.

"No drugs found. No criminal charges," he claims in the tweet. "Lots of damage to the house, though."

More victims of violent, illegal LRPD raids are coming forward. This woman and her 83-year-old grandmother were raided earlier this year. No drugs found. No criminal charges. Lots of damage to the house, though. pic.twitter.com/kmrbUO0IGN — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) October 18, 2018

Talley filed a lawsuit against Little Rock, claiming the police department falsified an affidavit to conduct a raid. Talley's lawyers say the lawsuit is over violating his Fourth Amendment rights and an allegation that detectives lied to get the warrant.

In a statement, Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter said the city doesn't agree with "all of the factual statements in a recent article in the Washington Post about illegal drug investigations by the LRPD."

"In addition, the manner in which LRPD carries out some of its search warrants complies with state and federal law," Carpenter said. "The City looks forward to the total truth on other issues being developed during the litigation."

In another tweet, Balko said the "problems go well beyond Talley and his lawsuit."

© 2018 KTHV