LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, April 15, Little Rock welcomed the city's new police chief.

Keith Humphrey was sworn in as the 38th police chief of the Little Rock Police Department at City Hall.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. chose the former Norman, Oklahoma police chief, who has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, after consulting with officers, community members and leaders.

Humphrey will spend his first 100 days talking with officers and community members to see what can be improved.