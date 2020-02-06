LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson said he understands the outrage caused by George Floyd’s death, but the destructing of property is unacceptable.

Several Little Rock organizations cleaned broken glass after windows were broken Sunday night near the Capitol.

People came together to board up windows at the Democratic Party headquarters.

“We got a call from our security company sometime before midnight last night. Police came and let us know there was broken glass,” Chairman of Democratic Party of Arkansas Michael John Gray said.

Gray said they started cleaning up glass early Monday morning.

“I’ve been out here for the last couple of hours trying to put it all together,” Gray said.

A group of people spent the early part of the day lending a helping hand.

“We’ve got staff of the Democratic Party, there are a couple of volunteers from here in Little Rock, one gentleman drove all the way up from Pine Bluff this morning to help.”

The support that came at the right time.

“We’ve had bipartisan phone calls offering support. It’s been real encouraging,” Gray said.

Down the street, Betty Anderson’s business Frances Flower Shop was also damaged.

“I can’t really say I’m surprised. I’ve been watching the news and there’s been a lot of activity going on. So, a little disappointed, but not surprised,” Anderson said.

She said the glass is part of a bigger, more broken picture.

“I just want to say I totally understand and support what the protests are all about. And I absolutely understand that the actions of a few do not represent the main thing that’s going on here,” Anderson said.

Gray said windows can be replaced but lives cannot.

“Property damage is disheartening but the real issue is what needs to be done so people don’t feel like their anger, their voices aren’t heard. We’ve got to give voice to that so it doesn’t have to rise to this level,” Gray said.

We also spoke to the owner of the Subway on Capitol Avenue which is also boarded up now.

He said he understands the unrest but doesn't want people’s livelihoods ruined.

