PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - Several Pulaski County fire departments are responding to a fire at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Little Rock.

The church is located on John Calvin Drive, near West Dixon Road.

Officials are now treating the incident as a crime scene.

I’m being told the scene is being treated as a crime scene, the Pulaski County Sheriffs Department is putting up tape now. pic.twitter.com/OqAZNShJIl — Katlyn Gardenhire (@KatlynTHV11) July 20, 2018

This story is still developing.

