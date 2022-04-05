City of Little Rock employees to be paid at least $15 per hour

The Little Rock city board approved paying full-time employees at least $15 per hour and a raise for those already making that amount.

The City of Little Rock announced Wednesday that it has adopted a $15 per hour minimum wage for full-time city employees.

In a press release, the city said the move was made to "ensure that all employees of the City of Little Rock earn a living wage."

The ordinance was passed with an emergency clause meaning it will take immediate effect. That change in pay will impact around 100 employees with the city.

Workers that were already at $15 per hour will be adjusted based on an equity policy.

“I want to thank to Board for their approval of this measure, which will have an immediate and tangible impact on some of our most financially vulnerable people, bringing them up to livable wage and making sure our City remains a competitive employer”, said Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.

According to the city, the departments most impacted are public works, parks and recreation, and the Little Rock Zoo.