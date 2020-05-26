LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The City of Little Rock announced Tuesday that it will "expand and continue" its meal program that was launched on March 14.

The program has helped provide meals to students, families, seniors and more during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning on June 1, the city will open additional locations that will serve as meal distribution sites through the summer.

You can view a map of all distribution sites in Pulaski County below:

If you wish to help with volunteering, you can sign up at littlerock.gov/volunteer.

"Meals are grand-and-go to limit contact and congregating," the city said in a press release. "Everyone is requested to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before picking up meals and to maintain a safe social distance of at least six feet between other people."

If you wish to go but need transportation, Rock Region Metro is available to reach one of the locations.

For more information on the meal program, click here.

