Little Rock Costco set to open its doors on July 21

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The countdown begins now as the highly anticipated Costco store will open on July 21 in Little Rock.

This will be the only Costco location in Arkansas, and it’s been in the works since 2013.

“People are really excited,” said Jay Chesshir, CEO of Little Rock Regional Chamber. “Economic development projects like this do take a long time.”

Construction crews are working hard to complete the warehouse type, membership-only store located at Chenal and Kirk Road.

Costco sells anything from gasoline at the pumps, home goods, groceries, and everything in between.

Chesshir said the city expects once the retailer opens, it’ll attract new business opportunities, jobs, and more Arkansans to the area.

“Stores like this will attract people from well over a 100-mile radius. So this truly becomes destination retail,” said Chesshir.

Existing businesses close by have waited anxiously for the opening.

“We’ve been really excited to see what’s coming, and when we found out it was Costco, were even more excited,” said Mari Hunter, owner of Wayback Burger.

Hunter’s burger joint sits across the street from Costco.

It’s been there for three years, but Hunter hopes Costco traffic will bring in more business.

“We feel like it will bring people to this area who may not know who we are, so it’s really going to help us get our name out there,” said Hunter.

The retail company, like many fighting against the nationwide labor shortage is working to fill jobs from stocking shelves to working in the bakery.

“You’re going to look at a couple of hundred or so of full and part-time positions available,” said Chesshir.

The company’s signage states starting pay is $16 and up.