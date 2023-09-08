New Dollar General Markets coming to Little Rock | Here's what to know

"We are so pleased that more than 200,000 Little Rock residents now have additional and affordable access to fresh fruits and vegetables at their local Dollar General store," said Jeff Owen, CEO of Dollar General



Back in December of 2021, Dollar General partnered with government and city officials to bring a $140 million distribution center to North Little Rock, which will help stock local Dollar Generals with house fresh ingredients and produce.



"It serves to strengthen our commitment to help fight food access and insecurity and to provide healthier food options in small towns and big cities across the country," Owen said.



This announcement is big. It would be like walking into a brand new store, or for others, even a new job.



"This company is literally doubling down on its investment here in Central Arkansas [and] creating 300 new jobs," Gov. Sarah Sanders said. "One of the things that we've worked very diligently on since taking office is addressing the workforce shortage that exists not just in arkansas, but across the country."



The excitement is shared by other politicians like Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Junior. He said that he's excited to see what this means for his community and shared that food deserts in Little Rock have only grown over the years.



"We have to have more fresh produce in 12th Street and the Southend and the Eastend. Well, that may be the only opportunity because a Kroger may not located there. A Walmart may not located there. But that doesn't mean that just because they won't locate there that a child or family should be deprived of groceries," Mayor Scott said.



North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick shared in the enthusiasm and said that people in his communities have been through a lot, so he's happy to be apart of the solution.