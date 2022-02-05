Little Rock elementary school lockdown lifted after gunshots heard

According to the Pulaski County Special School District, College Station Elementary is on lockdown.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted at College Station Elementary. Law enforcement checked the area and gave the school the "all clear." The school day will resume as normal.

Pulaski County Special School District announced College Station Elementary was placed on lockdown after staff heard gunshots in the area.

"Out of an abundance of caution, College Station Elementary is currently on lockdown. Staff heard gunshots in the area and immediately initiated lockdown procedures. Local authorities are on the scene. We will update as soon as we know more information," the statement read.

