LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Stephanie Jackson, communications director for the Little Rock mayor's office, confirmed the city would extend their agreement with the Lime scooter company.

The agreement would extend for another 120 days after the free trial ends on May 15.

Lime scooters rolled out its release in Little Rock on January 8, which kicked off a 6-month pilot program.

The City of Little Rock originally planned to remove Lime scooters from the streets almost a month after they arrived. City leaders cited safety concerns as one of the main reasons for not renewing agreement with Lime.

