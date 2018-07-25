LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – This week on THV11 This Morning we are highlighting local men and women thriving in the fashion industry, taking their love of fashion and sharing it all around the world.

Little Rock native, Brandon Campbell, is responsible for bringing the very first fashion week to Little Rock, opening the door for future designers and models in central Arkansas.

“I don't call myself a designer as much as I call myself a creator,” said Brandon Campbell.

No matter the title, there is no denying 36-year-old Brandon Campbell has a passion for fashion.

“I did my first fashion show when I was in college. I was a model in a fashion show and I didn't think some years later this is what I’d be doing,” said Campbell.

Campbell, an Arkansas native, started his career in fashion at the Style Network in Los Angeles. He went on to work as a producer for WWE, before moving back to Little Rock to pursue an even bigger dream.

“I came back here in 2009 and didn't know how I was exactly going to do it, but I knew it my heart it was my purpose to do it,” said Campbell.

That summer, Campbell put together the first-ever Little Rock Fashion Week. It was a success, opening doors for so many people including little kids with big dreams.

“The kids went on that runway and they would be so excited and just scream! It was so exciting and they were running to me and it was like they had faced their fears,” said Campbell. "It was so inspiring for me and I was like this is why I’m doing this."

Not only is Campbell known as the creator of Little Rock Fashion Week, he also started his own apparel line, iME.

“For me, iME is a representation of the culture, of the generation,” said Campbell. “A generation that is thought-provoking. It’s provocative, edgy, humorous. It’s something that makes you inspired and motivated to go out and do.”

Nearly nine years since his first show, Campbell's love for fashion hasn't faded. He started a fashion week in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 2014 and then Plano, Texas three years later.

“That was my first child and so anything that comes from that I’m just very excited and I’m just so blessed and honored for the opportunity just to really be a part of it,” said Campbell.

The final Little Rock Fashion Week was held in July 2017. The third week in July was named the official Little Rock Fashion Week by the city and mayor's office.

Campbell said right now he is building his fashion weeks in other cities and said “never say never” when asked if Little Rock Fashion Week would come back to the city.

