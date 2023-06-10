Little Rock police investigate hit-and-run fatality

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run fatality involving a vehicle and pedestrian near the intersection of Geyer Springs and Young Road.

Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, they found an "unresponsive man lying in the roadway."

According to Little Rock police, the man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from the injuries.

The name of the victim won't be released until the next of kin is notified.

Little Rock police said "no charges have been filed pending a comprehensive review."