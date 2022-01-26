Second arrest made in connection to double homicide on John Barrow Road

Little Rock police arrested Dayvon Roberts in connection to a double homicide that happened at the intersection of 36th and John Barrow Road in December of 2021.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened at 36th and John Barrow Road in December of 2021.

According to reports, police arrested Dayvon Roberts following a shooting that happened on Dec. 19.

Roberts is now facing two counts of capital murder, terroristic act, and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

His arrest comes after police also arrested Davareus Clark earlier this month in connection to the shooting that left two men dead inside of a vehicle that sat outside of Baptist Hospital in Little Rock.

The two victims of shooting were identified as 19-year-old Kenneth West and 20-year-old Justice Moore, who authorities found inside of a silver Volkswagen Jetta that was still running near the front of the hospital.

Police said that a third victim arrived at the hospital and was treated for an apparent gunshot wound to the leg