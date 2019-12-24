LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you're looking for a great place to grab a bite, you've already found it!

Little Rock is officially America’s Next Top Foodie Destination for 2020 according to a travel blog named Foodie Flashpacker based out of Chicago.

Foodie Flashpacker polled other travel bloggers to add their favorite foodie cities to the list, and as of this afternoon, Little Rock nabbed the first-place title— with arguably no contest.

Little Rock took 39 percent of the vote followed by Huntsville Alabama with just 13 percent.

