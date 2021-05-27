Little Rock National Airport prepares as millions travel for Memorial Day weekend

Across the nation, millions of people will travel this weekend. Little Rock National Airport is preparing for more people flying.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Millions of people across the nation are traveling this weekend for Memorial Day weekend.

As we get past the pandemic, airports are getting ready for more people to fly, including Little Rock National Airport.

Bruce Duderstadt is flying out of Little Rock and headed home this weekend. He's flown several times these past few weeks and says he's more people allowed to board the flights now.

"Usually the middle seat has been closed off. I flew in the middle seat here," said Duderstadt.

The Little Rock National Airport is seeing more people traveling this year after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Right now we are at 72 percent of the departing passengers pre-COVID. That's quite a jump for us because initially, we were down about 93 percent," said Shane Carter with the Little Rock National Airport.

Airport staff is seeing more people coming and going. That also means they are getting more flights on the schedule.

Starting Thursday, Allegiant Airlines is starting non-stop service to St. Petersburg Clearwater. There is also direct flights to Destin.

Next month, there will be flights from Little Rock to Los Angeles and to Miami on American Airlines.

But before you board, you need to check baggage requirements and don't forget your mask.

The mask mandate is still in effect at the Little Rock airport, and it will continue until September 13th.

For travelers like Duderstadt, seeing things get back to normal makes a safe landing that much better.

"I mean, I'm ready to go home. See the family," said Duderstadt.