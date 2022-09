The City of Little Rock honored members of the Little Rock Nine in a ceremony that renamed the street in front of Central High School on Sunday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The legacy of the Little Rock Nine was cemented at the Central High School site on Sunday afternoon.

For years, the street in front of the monumental high school was named Park Street.

In a commemorative ceremony, community leaders and supporters were all in attendance to unveil the new name for the street. It will now be known as “Little Rock Nine Way.”