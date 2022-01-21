City of Little Rock offering $50 incentive to get COVID vaccine

On Saturday from 3-6 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Health will be giving Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the Mosaic Church on Colonel Glenn Road.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's more important now than ever to be protected against COVID-19.

The City of Little Rock is trying to make the shot a little more appealing by offering a cash incentive.

It doesn't matter if it's your first shot, second shot, or booster shot, you can go get your next dose of protection.

Then, after you get the shot you can get paid.

"All we have to do is look at the vaccination card, verify that they indeed received the shot, and then get their signature, and you will get a $50 rewards card," said Matt Burks, the Emergency Management Administrator for Little Rock.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Only 3% of active cases reported since Dec. 1 have been fully vaccinated and boosted. Only 3% of the people admitted to a hospital since December have had all their shots.

"The vaccination is one of the best tools we have to definitely to limit hospitalizations and severe illness," said Burks.