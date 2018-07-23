The City of Little Rock has opened two cooling centers for residents who may have been impacted by the recent storm.

The strong storm knocked out power for more than 60,000 houses and businesses in Pulaski County. Currently, about 7,100 are without power in the county.

In a press release, city officials said staff will check on elderly and "other vulnerable residents."

Below are the two cooling centers that are open until 9:00 p.m.

West Central Community Center - 8616 Colonel Glenne Road

Southwest Community Center - 6401 Baseline Road

