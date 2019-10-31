LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from April 2019. The Conway Police Department received body cam footage.

The City of Little Rock announced on Wednesday, Oct. 30 that the Little Rock Police Department has been awarded a $194,000 federal Body Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

“We are thankful to the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance for this grant, as it will assist the Little Rock Police Department in being more transparent and accountable to the residents of Little Rock,” Mayor Scott said. “Public safety is our top priority and body-worn cameras will be another tool to ensure resident and officer responsibility.”

The grant requires matching funds from the city. The exact number of cameras that may be purchased will be determined by the camera model and data storage plan chosen by the police department. However, 150 is the target quantity, Scott said.

Chief Keith Humphrey reports that the department will soon begin testing two camera models for a period of two months and will choose between those or move on to test a third or fourth model if needed.

“We want to be the best stewards of these funds as we can possibly be, so it is paramount that we choose our equipment wisely,” Humphrey said. “The decision has to be made not just on how many we can get for the money, but which device will be most effective and efficient and allow us to provide the highest possible level of accountability to the public we protect and serve.”

