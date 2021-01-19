Little Rock Police Chief and community honor Martin Luther King Jr.

The words, "I have a dream," are resonating like never before as we see demands for equality across the nation.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — "One day down in Alabama, little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls and sisters and brothers... I have a dream today." -Martin Luther King Jr.

That message from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is important now more than ever.

We've seen a lot of unrest this past year as people continue to fight for equality and justice— things that Dr. King fought for all his life.

"We are all on this path to have this dream that he had that other people had before him, but I think on that road we hit a couple of speed bumps," said Edmond Davis.

Davis serves the Little Rock community as an educator and business owner.

As he reminisced on the past year and what he's seeing now, he said he felt like America has regressed a couple of decades.

Monday night, community members joined Little Rock Chief of Police Keith Humphrey at Nourish Wellness on Kanis Road to honor Dr. King's legacy and address the increase in violence.

"My responsibility for everyone that lives here, visits here, has a business here is safe," said Chief Humphrey.

"Our vision is to make Little Rock the safest city in the state and one of the safest cities in the nation," said Chief Humphrey.

Chief Humphrey says that starts with honesty and compassion.

"Let's just be honest we could do a better job. We haven't done a good job in the city to try to... We've done a good job of taking care of certain things, but I want consistency," said Chief Humphrey.