Little Rock police chief keeps job despite issues found in audit, mayor says

The independent audit found several things wrong within the Little Rock Police Department including accountability, nepotism, and harassment.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — After a series of audits into the Little Rock Police Department, Chief Keith Humphrey will keep his job, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced on Monday.

Chief Humphrey, the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, and the Black Police Officers Association all clashed over several issues, which were found in the independent audit— things like accountability, nepotism, and harassment.

Scott said despite those findings, no disciplinary actions were required to be taken against the chief.

Instead, Scott has asked Chief Humphrey to appoint a task force where all parties will address these issues.

The audit will also be presented in full at the Little Rock City Board Meeting tomorrow night.

“No employee of the City of Little Rock is above reproach and corrective action. Furthermore, it will continue to be the City’s intent to remain a fair, equitable place to work," Mayor Scott said in the statement announcing the findings.