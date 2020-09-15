Little Rock police command says chief creates 'toxic, hostile, dysfunctional' work environment

Ten LRPD captains and three assistant chiefs wrote the Little Rock City Board to "address the problems" caused by Chief Keith Humprey, the letter states.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Note: The attached video is from previous reporting on allegations against Chief Humphrey.

Ten Little Rock police captains and three assistant chiefs wrote the Little Rock City Board Tuesday to "address the problems" caused by Chief Keith Humprey, according to the letter sent to the city board along with Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

"We are writing you to ask for assistance in fixing a catastrophic problem within the Little Rock Police Department," the letter begins.

The 13 members are a part of the command staff at the department who say that the chief refuses to communicate with them and there have been several attempts to address the problems directly.

"However, since all of these attempts have been rebuked and ignored, we are bringing this matter to your attention. It is our hope that you will use your authority to resolve these problems immediately."