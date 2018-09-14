Little Rock, Ark. (KTHV) - A police officer, who exposed a recruit for an inappropriate post on social media that used a racial slur, was served a letter of suspension in January for 10 days because he went outside the chain-of-command to report it.

That suspension has now been reduced after appeal to three days.

Sgt. Willie Davis of the Little Rock Police Department was originally ordered to serve a 10-day suspension when it was determined that he provided information to the Little Rock Black Police Officers Association (LRBPA), of which he is a member, about a social media post by an LRPD recruit.

The LRBPA penned a letter to Chief Kenton Buckner to bring attention to the post. The two recruits involved in making the post were subsequently let go by the department.

But going to Chief Buckner instead of Sgt. Davis's immediate supervisor is what caused him to be disciplined. This action was in violation of the department's Rules and Regulations, Section 1/2004.00.

The rule states that "it shall be the duty of all commanders, supervisors, and officers to take corrective action and submit a written report to an immediate supervisor whenever they learn through personal observation or report any violation of these Rules and Regulation ..."

The appeal hearing on Sept. 13 lasted 4 and a half hours. The Little Rock Civil Service Commission upheld the City's decision to discipline Sgt. Davis but reduced his suspension to three days.

Sgt. Davis was originally sent his suspension letter on Jan. 18 but was delayed from serving it pending appeal.

