LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock police have responded to a police helicopter crash at 11400 Ironton Rd., just south of Little Rock off I-530, on Aug. 16.
The Little Rock Police Department said that the helicopter was being tested after routine maintenance when a straight-line wind caused the crash.
One of the two people in the cockpit was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The man is a retired officer and one of the longest-tenured pilots for the Little Rock Police Department.
