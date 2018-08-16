LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock police have responded to a police helicopter crash at 11400 Ironton Rd., just south of Little Rock off I-530, on Aug. 16.

The Little Rock Police Department said that the helicopter was being tested after routine maintenance when a straight-line wind caused the crash.

One of the two people in the cockpit was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The man is a retired officer and one of the longest-tenured pilots for the Little Rock Police Department.

We will update this story with more details.

Little Rock Police Department currently on the scene of a helicopter crash. The helicopter belongs to LRPPD and there are injuries. Location of incident is 11400 Ironton Rd. PIO is on scene. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) August 16, 2018

