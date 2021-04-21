Little Rock proposes mentorship programs for troubled youth, but programs already exist

To combat youth violence in Little Rock, city leaders are proposing mentor programs. But mentorship programs exist and have flourished in the city for years.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tuesday night saw an ordinance meant to mentor troubled youth was pushed back to a later date. The ordinance comes as violent crime has seen an increase in the first quarter of the year.

"The issue has been an issue for years," said Shalonda Michelle, a parent who's three sons went through a mentorship program. "It's not just become an issue this year."

And that's the kicker – mentorship programs like the ones the city is proposing have already existed, and flourished, for years.

So the question is, why not invest in those programs?

"If I didn't have that, who'd have known where my focus would've been at?" Spencer McElway, a mentee in the OK Program, said.

Programs like the OK Program, which connect Black men with Black boys to mentor have been in place for years. The OK Program has been in Little Rock since 2008.

"We understand their pain, I always tell my guys, 'I used to be you!'" Willie Davis, a retired LRPD sergeant and mentor in the program said. "I can think right off the top of my head 30 to 35 boys that we've graduated through the program and gone to college."

Two mentees in the program, Kristian Riley and Spencer McElway, spoke alongside their mothers Shalonda Michelle and Michelle Spencer about the program that helped shape them.

They say they understand where the city is coming from in proposing this program, but they say the focus is on the wrong group.

"Well quite frankly, I don't think this needs to be implemented differently," Riley said. "We have a lot of evidence— just as myself and my brothers— of how this is working,"

It's a thought echoed by McElway.

"I feel like without it, I mean like I said before, who knows what might've happened," he said.

And for their mothers, this initiative isn't helping the neighborhoods they raised their kids in – it's hindering them.

"It's extremely frustrating," Michelle said. "Do not guess for our babies, do not guess. Know."

Spencer says while she was heavily involved in her kids' upbringing, as any mother would be, having men to help guide her kids was invaluable.

"The mentorship they provide is something that's much needed and it's in here already established," She said. "So why not just take this to the next level and provide some funding for this program?"