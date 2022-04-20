Little Rock leaders to renovate Kanis Park following $1.5 million grant

One of the most recognizable parts of Kanis Park were the basketball courts. They were demolished in 2018 during the expansion of I-630. Now, they're set to return.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A key part of Kanis Park was the basketball courts that park goers used to attend daily.

That's no longer the case however following the courts demolition in 2018. This was part of the Arkansas Department of Transportation increasing I-630 from six lanes to eight lanes.

The park now features tennis courts, a playground, a skatepark, bridges over waterways and a wide playing field-- but in the time since, it's still without a basketball court.

"We've received several emails and phone calls about when are we going to build back the basketball courts and how important it was," said Little Rock Parks & Recreation Director Leland Coach.

He said some of the funding came from a grant courtesy of FEMA, with the city of Little Rock matching it.

Along with that, there was also short term financing and special project funds which made up the lump sum of $1,459,439 to be used for improvements at Kanis Park.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and the Little Rock Board of Directors approved a resolution Tuesday to provide the nearly $1.5 million in improvements.

One of the big objectives that they're targeting? The basketball courts that the community has been seeking.

Back in 2018, the courts were located under the I-630 bridge near Rodney Parham Road. Officials said that they will be built in the same location.

"I understand what Kanis Park has meant to our entire city as it relates to our basketball courts. We all understood that due to the 630 expansion westward it had to come down, but it was a commitment I made along with members of the city board to ensure that we brought it back," said Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Coach said that the funding will build out three full basketball courts, along with a new half court. It will also be used for to provide new entry into the park and mitigating a low water bridge.

The park's low water bridge currently sits near the park entrance. This allows drainage to take place, but if there's too much rainfall and water begins to rise too high, officials are forced to close the park.

"Because of that, there's always a conflict that we close the park and people can't access the park," said Coach.

The funding is something that many around the city are looking forward to, from civilians to public leaders like Little Rock city manager Bruce Moore.

In a statement to THV11, Moore said:

The City is very excited about the future of Kanis Park. There has been a major void in the heart of Little Rock since the courts went away with the expansion of I-630. I am looking forward to seeing basketballs bouncing under the bridge in the very near future.

And Moore's not the only one eager either, Couch also shared in the excitement.

"I think it's the perfect fit for the whole park and it's going to be really exciting," said Couch.

The improvement work will be completed by BMD Builders, the winning bid from three submitted to undertake the work.

The plan calls for crews to first work on construction of the park entrance, roadways, and bridge improvements to ensure better access.

From that point, work will then begin on courts and trails.