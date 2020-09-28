Little Rock teacher organization announces they will not report to in-person classes

The superintendent of the Little Rock School District sent an email Sunday in response to the Little Rock Education Association moving to not attend in-person class.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mike Poore, the superintendent of the Little Rock School District sent an email Sunday in response to the Little Rock Education Association moving to not attend in-person classes citing coronavirus concerns.

"As we have stated previously, we understand that our parents need our schools to be open and we are committed to doing everything we can to avoid disruption to the learning environment," the statement reads.

In the letter, Poore pointed out the district has no new positive cases to report and that the "latest rate of new cases for a 14-day period is now down to 14 positive COVID cases per 10K residents in the LRSD community (Residents means students, staff, parents and community within the Little Rock School District boundary). "

This comes on the same day as 23 new coronavirus deaths were reported throughout the state, despite there being 465 confirmed cases.

The letter went on to ensure the measures that are being put in place throughout the district to maintain the health and wellbeing of students and staff, such as implementing COVID screenings for staff at each building and providing masks for alls students and staff, adding that LRSD purchased 3-million masks.

Despite the LREA decision, Poore said the district is taking additional steps to continue having in-person classes this week.

"All schools will be open, buses will run, and meals will be served," he said in the letter.