How Little Rock directors plan to combat food insecurity in city

There are areas in Little Rock that are food deserts, which means that they don't have access to a grocery store. City directors are finding solutions to fix it.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Food desert: a location where it's difficult to buy affordable or quality fresh food.

This could come in the form of a rural area or a place that may not have a grocery store.

There are several places in Arkansas that are considered food deserts, including some spots in the capital city.

Doris Wright, Little Rock Director of Ward 6, was recently told a part of her ward is a food desert.

"I was shocked. I said, 'Okay, I got grocery stores around me,' but they're not walkable and that's the issue," said Director Wright.

She reached out to a fellow director, Kathy Webb, who also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, to help address the issue.

"Well since the late 1990's we have seen a steady decreasing number in grocery stores in Arkansas," said Director Webb.

The directors are now looking at grants that would be used to help fund a new grocery store along John Barrow Road, where a food desert is at.

"It's important to have accessible areas they can go to where they can get fresh produce," said Director Wright.

They have to look at a variety of options, such as grocery store sizes, mobile stores, and online food delivery services.

The group is optimistic too. Director Wright said with her background in grant writing and Director Webb's knowledge on combatting food insecurity they will be successful.

"With us working together, I believe we will have a solution to food deserts in Little Rock," said Director Wright.

Gov. Hutchinson has appointed a statewide food desert group, and Kathy Webb is the chair of it.