Little Rock to light bridges blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Friday the city's bridges will be lit blue and yellow "to stand in solidarity with Ukraine."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Friday the city's bridges will be lit blue and yellow "to stand in solidarity with Ukraine."

The bridges will be lit Friday through Sunday.

President Joe Biden announced sanctions against Russia on Thursday as Ukraine’s government reported mounting casualties as Russian forces attack from the east, north, and south.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened any country that attempts to interfere with "consequences you have never seen."

Governor Asa Hutchinson asked for prayers for the people of Ukraine and said that an invasion of a "sovereign nation cannot stand uncontested."

In response, Senator Tom Cotton tweeted that the "unprovoked, naked war of aggression must face the most severe consequences."

Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked, naked war of aggression must face the most severe consequences. I urge President Biden to finally impose these consequences. And I join all Arkansans in praying for the safety of innocent Ukrainians. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) February 24, 2022

Former President Donald Trump said in an interview on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show on Wednesday that Putin's strategy to invade Ukraine was "genius."