Little Rock's LITFest officially canceled, mayor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One day after the City of Little Rock terminated its contract with Think Rubix, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. officially announced the cancelation of LITFest.

The festival was set to take place from October 7 to October 9 and highlight the city through concerts and focus on the technology and economic growth.

Scott said his vision was for LITFest to "celebrate the best of Little Rock through a diverse and inclusive festival" and support the development of the city.

"While LITFest is now canceled for this weekend, it is my desire to see it move forward in the future," the mayor said.

Scott also said that both the city and Think Rubix "acted legally" and "within the bounds of contracting and procurement."

He continued that contract was prepared by the city attorney's office and "was not optimized for the scale and scope of this music festival."

“I’m disappointed that divisive politics negatively affected the vision and impact of this inaugural festival," Scott said. "I fully support the artists, vendors, food trucks and organizations involved in showcasing the best of our City."

On Monday, the city terminated its contract with Think Rubix with a 15-day notice as a result of "violations" of the contract.