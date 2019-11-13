LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department will get additional help next year, by way of the city budget. Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. is delivering some, but not all, of the promises he made during his campaign.

Scott presented a finished version of his 2020 budget proposal during the city’s Board of Directors meeting Tuesday afternoon.

It calls for revenue and expenses of $212 million. Scott said the city will run a surplus of nearly $5 million in 2019, thanks in part to budget cuts he pushed through in the summer.

“We’re excited that we made that tough decision to make those budget cuts, because if we did not make those budget cuts,” he explained, “we would’ve saw somewhere close to $5 to 6 million in a deficit for the 2020 year.”

That flexibility allowed him to finish funding a body-worn camera system for LRPD. The city announced a $194,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice in October that started the funding process. Officers will test a couple of different models, and Scott said the department will look to buy approximately 150 cameras.

“So, every police officer that’s on a particular shift will have a body camera,” he stated. “So, we’re very excited about that. That was a promise made and a promise kept.”

The other big idea Scott promoted as part of his plan to improve law enforcement in Little Rock was to add another 100 patrol positions over the span of four years. Money for additional hires will not be in the 2020 budget, Scott said.

He explained that, since the vacancies experienced by the department in years past have been filled, Chief Keith Humphrey asked him not to spend the money to hire additional recruits.

“He’s asked that I hold off just a little bit and see how we can cope with full staffing before we add some more staff,” Scott said. “But we still maintain the commitment to look for ways to continue to have more resources and technology for our police officers to effectively serve and protect our community.”

The board of directors will vote on his proposed budget on November 26.