Little Rock police partner with Ring to catch porch pirates stealing holiday packages

Kristen McColey received a notification on her phone from her doorbell camera that someone had stolen a package off of her front porch in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Kristen McColey received a notification on her phone from her doorbell camera a week ago that someone had stolen a package off of her front porch in Little Rock.

She saw surveillance footage of a man casually walking off in broad daylight with her Bath & Body Works delivery.

She and her family just moved into their home in July.

"So my husband and I both work nearby so he jumped in his car and found the guy walking down the street and actually stopped him and confronted him. The guy admitted and gave some of it back," said McColey.

After trying to file a report, she posted on social media to let her other neighbors know about what's been happening.

"I definitely felt violated. To have a live stream of it and not be able to physically do anything. Like with a camera all you can do is call and go 'Hey! Please don't do that.' I’ve been working this entire time through the pandemic.”

Marika Ingram is another Little Rock neighbor that agrees.

She says people work too hard to afford their purchases only for them to be stolen and taken away. She's had packages stolen in the past and keeps a sign for mail carriers to direct them on where to drop purchases.

“I also look out for my neighbor. If we can’t get to the store and purchase them on hand our only option is to order them through the mail and then just hope for them to come," said Ingram.

Little Rock Police Department has partnered with Ring Doorbell to create an online community neighborhood watch program.

You can download the Neighbors by Ring App to join.

Police have used it before to help solve investigation and now they say they're focused on porch pirates for the season.

“You don’t have to have a ring camera. Anyone that has surveillance cameras can basically upload suspicious activity, and it posts and notifies your neighbors around you," said officer Eric Barnes.