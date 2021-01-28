x
LRPD to host '12th Street Virtual Neighborhood Quarterly Meeting' Thursday night

The Little Rock Police Department will host the 12th Street Virtual Neighborhood Quarterly Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Credit: Little Rock Police Department

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department will host the 12th Street Virtual Neighborhood Quarterly Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.

The virtual meeting with Northwest Crime Statistics will include data of what's occurring in your neighborhood, presented by Major Ken Temple.

LRPD said there is always an opportunity for you to ask questions during this meeting, or you can email them prior.

You can join the meeting here.

For email concerns or questions prior to the meeting, contact Communications Community Relations Manager Laura Martin at Lmartin@littlerock.gov or 501-918-5358.