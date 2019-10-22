LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A couple of a dozen parents, students, teachers, and supporters are picketing outside the Governor’s Mansion to show support for the Little Rock Education Association.

The state took away the union's power to negotiate, and according to reports, teachers are considering a strike after their contract expires on October 31.

The LREA posted a flyer to social media calling the event an informational picket, asking those to "stand up for one LRSD," and that the governor "wants to divide our district, our schools and our community."

More on this story as it develops.