LRSD superintendent retiring at end of school year after 6-years with district

Michael Poore has spent 37-years as an educator and now after 6-years with the Little Rock School District, he is looking to put down the pen and paper.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's the end of an era for the Little Rock School District (LRSD) as superintendent Michael Poore is planning to make this school year his last.

Earlier this month, he announced during a board meeting that he'll be retiring at the end of the school year.

Poore, who has been with the district for 6-years, is the longest-serving superintendent that LRSD has had since the 1970s.

He was given the position in 2016 during a trying time for the district, as it saw massive budget cuts and an ongoing dispute over who should have control of the district.

LRSD also saw challenges when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Arkansas, causing the district to create virtual classrooms and develop new safety precautions.

"It's almost unbelievable what we've done and gone through. I think it's actually helped us elevate and get to a better place in working with parents and also what we do with technology," said Poore.

He also created fun and innovative ways for kids to learn and give back.

His yearly fundraiser, 'Poore Man on the Roof,' quickly became a fan favorite as it aimed to donate canned foods to local organizations.

When students raised enough donations he would work on top of the LRSD administration building for an entire day.

Along with the fundraiser, Poore also emphasized the importance of reading, with programs such as the 'One District, One Book,' and 'Science of Reading,' something he hopes the district will continue after he's gone.

"The one thing that I would tell you that we didn't accomplish in my tenure is, and it's a big one, is to get every third grader at grade level reading. That is a baseline goal that can't leave anyone's mouth until we accomplish it," said Poore.

Just this year, voters finally passed an LRSD millage that will generate $300 million for repairs and upgrades around the district. The millage had failed the two previous years.

Even though Poore plans to retire, he wants to make sure the district stays in good hands as he hopes to be involved in the process of hiring the next superintendent.