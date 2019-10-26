LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some teachers and parents are not happy with Little Rock School District Superintendent Michael Poore's decision to keep schools open in the case of a strike.

"It feels like we're not being supported," Katie Gusewelle said.

Pinnacle View Middle School Teacher Katie Gusewelle said she is disheartened Poore is supportive of parents sending their kids to school without proper supervision.

"We do have our students' best interest at heart and that is the whole purpose of what is going on right now," she said.

On Friday, Poore sent out a letter saying substitute teachers would step in to replace any teachers who do not come to work.

"What we do is so much different than what a substitute teacher can do in a classroom," Gusewelle said.

Gusewell said this strike goes beyond teachers.

"There's also support staff included in this. We're taking security officers, custodial staff," she said.

Superintendent Michael Poore said he believes substitutes will be effective.

"This is a tool that was used by the Pulaski County Schools when they went through their strike or work stoppage," Poore said.

Poore is also encouraging people to sign up to step in, even doubling substitute teacher pay from $90 to $180 dollars.

"We want people to come in that care about children they have to go through background checks," Poore said.

Poore said staff from the central office as well as the Department of Education are already in place to step in.

Teachers who strike will not be paid.

"But that's what we are willing to do. We stand up for our students every day and that does not stop," Gusewell said.

Gusewelle says this would be a financial burden on everyone, which is why she hopes the community will support the teachers' decision.

"We deserve a seat at the table. And a true seat at the table," she said.

THV11 reached out to the LREA Friday for comment about the strike, but have not heard back.