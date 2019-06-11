LITTLE ROCK, Ark — It's been a hot button issue for the last several months and the controversy still lives on as the future of the Little Rock School District lingers in the air.

On Wednesday morning LRSD teachers, parents and community members are staging a walk-in.

Ali Noland has a first-grader at Pulaski Heights Elementary and she emphasized it is not a sit-in or a protest, but a way to stand behind their LRSD.

"We are there to show support for the students, for the teachers, and for the school district," she said.

After a whirlwind week of potential work stoppage, draft plan releases and timeline proposals, parents and teachers will come together as one.

"We want to dispel this narrative that the Little Rock community is not involved and not engaged in our schools," Noland said.

She said they are staging a walk-in on Wednesday morning, in hopes of driving people from around the city to invest in what is taking place inside the classroom walls.

"Bring people to their local neighborhood school and give them a chance to volunteer and be involved," Noland said.

With a first grader at Pulaski Heights Elementary, she said this is all about moving the momentum forward.

"We will have speakers, former students, teachers, parents and once we get in the school we are going to have some opportunities for people to sign up to volunteer," Noland said.

Superintendent Michael Poore said this news of a staged walk-in is a positive thing in his eyes.

"When we have people coming into school, that's exciting, that's good news for us," he said.

Poore said administrators will be ready to welcome the community with open arms.

"If they are in and they are wanting to contribute to the district, we have places we can use them," he said.

Both Poore and Noland highlighted the special devotion LRSD teachers have towards shaping the minds of the future.

"We love our teachers. I have had the best experience that any parent could ever hope," Noland said.

"We can all think back and say, here's a teacher that impacted my life. They're the most important cog," Poore said.

While the sun rises on Wednesday morning, parents and teachers will stand in unity with one main purpose.

"To really show that this community is ready for full local control to be able to support our students and achieve world-class education in Little Rock," Noland said.

Poore also added how happy he has been with the atmosphere this week at all the schools. He expressed how it has felt like any regular workweek.

The walk-ins will start at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.