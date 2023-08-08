'Major' expansion planned for Clinton Presidential Center

The Clinton Foundation announced on Tuesday that it's planning to expand the Clinton Presidential Center.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Clinton Foundation announced on Tuesday that it's planning to expand the Clinton Presidential Center.

The expansion will be handled in part with Studio Gang, which is an award-winning international architecture and urban design practice.

According to the foundation, the proposed expansion will aid the Clinton Center in its mission to engage and educate people about President Bill Clinton and his commitment to presenting opportunity for everyone around the country.

Alongside that, the expansion will help the center host exhibitions, convene global leaders, and provide educational opportunities.

Additionally, a new portion of the center will come as part of the expansion -- the new Hillary Rodham Clinton Institute which would hold personal archive and papers of the former first lady and "serve as a hub for her nonprofit and advocacy work."

“For nearly two decades, the Clinton Center has inspired millions of visitors, convened global leaders, and served as a catalyst for innovative social and economic development,” said Stephanie S. Streett, Executive Director of the Clinton Foundation.