LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Police encountered a man with a gun yelling at an apartment complex on Louisiana Street in downtown Little Rock. The man then goaded police to apprehend him and ran into an apartment, where he fired the gun.

No one was injured by the man, although he was taken to UAMS for treatment for apparent drug use.

The man yelled, "hey police, come here!" and "police! Come get me!" when police encountered him and drew their weapons. He ran into an apartment and fired two to three shots, after which "please help me!" was heard from inside.

Police entered the apartment and detained the man, who they said appeared to be on drugs. He yelled for his girlfriend to yell out and claimed she had been taken hostage by people that were going to kill her. Police found more bullet holes at the complex after inspection.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

