LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Police found a man bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest on the afternoon of Oct. 22 on Labette Drive. He is now in critical condition.

When officers arrived they observed a woman yelling at a group of men to leave down the street. When police asked the group what happened, a man said "I did it."

The man, Patrick Morris, 45, was later determined to be the victim's stepfather.

"What?" the officers asked.

"I shot him," Morris said. "The gun is right there on the truck."

This is how the conversation was depicted in the police report.

Police found another handgun, a .40 caliber, in a nearby car and shell casings littered throughout the scene. They also observed a bullet hole in another car's window.

Officers confiscated the guns, ammo and black gloves that Morris was wearing for evidence. At the police station, Morris refused to answer questions.

According to the report, it is unclear what caused the shooting.

We will update this story as more details emerge.

© 2018 KTHV