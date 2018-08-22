LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A guilty verdict is found in the murder trial for the death of 3-year-old Acen King.

The trial began on Tuesday morning. Holmes has been sentenced to 45-years in Arkansas Department of Corrections for first-degree murder. He is also sentenced to 3 years for employing a firearm, 5 years for committing a terroristic act and 2 years for employing a firearm as a means of a terroristic act.

Gary Holmes was found guilty of first-degree murder and terroristic act charges on Wednesday, Aug. 22. He’s accused of shooting and killing King on Dec. 17, 2016, while he was in the car with his grandmother.

Opening statements were made on Tuesday, Aug. 21. King’s grandmother, Kim King-Macon, was questioned before the court to recall her experience on Tuesday. Officer Steve Moore with the Little Rock Police Department also took the stand. He was the detective in Acen King’s murder case. And Michelle Poole testified on Tuesday. She was in the car with Holmes when he allegedly shot King. We also heard from a medical examiner plus a crime scene specialist.

The judge dismissed the jury until Wednesday when closing statements began.

Acne King’s grandmother Kim King-Macon was driving the car at the time. Her attorney gave a closing argument, “[Holmes] took away everything this child could have experienced.”

Prosecuting Attorney: “[Holmes] walks up to the car with a gun in his hand in the dark. That’s all you need to know about his intent."

Defense Attorney: You are not trying to intentionally shoot somebody by shooting at a car. Yes, this is a terrible incident and it shouldn’t have happened. I wouldn’t want Gary Holmes following you. But the state didn’t charge him right. His intent ended at shooting at the car.”

Prosecuting Attorney: “The bullet went through the back of the car. Through the back seat. And into the back of Acen King. Killing him.”

The jury is preparing for sentencing. Prosecutor just briefed them on Holmes’ criminal past that includes battery and sexual assault in 2002 and 2007.

Acen King’s mother spoke: “All I ask from you Mr. Holmes is that for every action there’s a reaction. I hope you are held accountable.”

Acen King’s mother to Holmes: “You took a star away from me and my family.”

Kim King Macon, Acen’s grandmother and driver of the car, says Dec. 17, 2016 will remain in her mind forever. “[Acen] was a very peculiar kid. He used to say ‘I’m Mr. Spectacular!’ I miss that.”

Holmes’ mother tells the jury: “I’m not sure what was going through his mind.” She also told them he has six children including a 5-year-old.

Prosecutor to jury: “What you give him is what he gets.” Holmes is not eligible for parole. He has three prior felony convictions making him a habitual criminal. “Holmes has earned the rest of his life in the department of corrections. He’s gotten justice time and time again.” Prosecutor asks the jury to give Holmes life in prison. “I think there’s a difference between trying to shoot the trunk of a car and shooting somebody,” said the Defense attorney asking the jury to give Holmes the minimum sentence possible.

Acen King’s mother spoke in front of the jury: “He was the love of my life.”

