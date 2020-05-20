LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is calling for an independent investigation of the LRPD after three lawsuits were filed against the chief of police and the City of Little Rock.

"In recent weeks, both members of the Little Rock Police Department and department leadership have called on the Mayor's Office to conduct an investigation stemming from three lawsuits filed against the chief of police and the City of Little Rock," Scott said Tuesday evening in a statement.

Due to the active investigation, Scott won't be commenting on the matter, but said he is calling for the independent, third-party review of the "entire Little Rock Police Department's practices and procedures to determine what, if any, corrective actions need to be taken."

The scope of the review will cover personnel policies and procedures, handling of private and confidential information and harassment and misconduct.

"In the coming days, I will announce who will conduct this review. Even in the midst of this season of turbulence, we remain grateful for the daily sacrifices of our police officers," Scott said.

According to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, the assistant chief of the Little Rock Police Department, Hayward Finks, filed a lawsuit against LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey and the city on Wednesday, April 22.

Finks accuses Humphrey of "egregiously retaliating" against him, beginning the first day after his testimony regarding the shooting of Bradley Blackshire, when Finks stated the investigation was "rushed."

