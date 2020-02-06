LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During an organized peaceful protest Monday night, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. stayed until what some considered as past the curfew he implemented for the city to talk with protesters worried about outside agitators inciting violence.

"Just out of full transparency, the moment caught my heartstrings and my mind being a black man in Little Rock and being a black man in America," Scott said in a press conference Tuesday.

Several reports from across the nation, including in Arkansas, say there is a strong possibility of organized out of state agitators inserting themselves into peaceful protests with a goal to escalate through violence.

Scott admitted that speaking to protesters about these worries and being out late was a mistake.

"I should've allowed my mind to control my heart," Scott said.

"Being the leader of this city, I have to hold myself accountable. We're gonna continue to protect peaceful protesters and we're going to continue to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the city of Little Rock," Scott said. "The city of Little Rock will not be destroyed on my watch."

The mayor also adjusted the curfew to begin at 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. in an effort to ensure protesters' safety.

