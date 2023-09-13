Arkansas lottery player wins over $5 million via Jackpocket app

One lucky person matched all six numbers in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Lucky for Life drawing on Tuesday night, but the $5.75 million prize remains unclaimed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One lucky person matched all six numbers in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Lucky for Life drawing on Tuesday night. This makes them the winner of the grand prize of $365,000 a year for life.

The winning ticket was bought via the Jackpocket app and the winning numbers for the drawing were 3, 11, 13, 26, and 45 with a Lucky Ball 13. The winner will have the choice of receiving $7,000 a week for life or taking a lump sum payment of $5.75 million.

“We can’t wait to meet the second person in Arkansas ever to win the Lucky for Life grand prize,” said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director. “We urge players to check their tickets to see if they won.”

The winner has yet to claim their lottery winnings, but the Jackpocket app allows players to conveniently see a photo of their ticket and get notified automatically if they are a winner. They will also receive an email from Jackpocket.