Little Rock now has new mobile-exclusive Black Culture Pass

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau launched a free mobile-exclusive Black Culture Pass that is aimed at highlighting the city's Black history and more.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) announced that they have now launched a free mobile-exclusive Black Culture Pass that is aimed at highlighting the city's top Black history and civil rights attractions, Black-owned restaurants, Juneteenth events, and much more.

The mobile pass is available for both residents and tourists alike. Participants who use the pass are able to redeem a prize based on the "check-ins" they have made at the various locations.

“We’re excited to launch our new Black Culture Pass to purposefully coincide with upcoming Juneteenth events and activities,” said LRCVB Vice President of Marketing, Communications & Community Engagement Kasey Summerville. “It’s a great way to honor our city’s Black history, and explore our Black culture,” she added.

She explained that the free mobile pass will help showcase nearly 40 local cultural attractions, events, and dining locations in the capital city in an easy and mobile-friendly manner.

The pass allows people to use it as a kind of personal guide to help provide things to see and do as you electronically check-in at the designated locations and earn points along the way.

Right now, the first 50 participants to earn 50 points will receive a special Juneteenth in Da Rock commemorative poster.

The Black Culture Pass is the fourth mobile pass that has been introduced since the series was launched last summer. Other passes include the Attractions Pass, Pedal Pass, and the seasonal Holidays in the Little Rock Pass.